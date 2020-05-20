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Bill Gates Plans To Depopulate With Vaccines
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139 views • May 20, 2020
In his own words,towards the very end of video he told us following : "...now the world today has 6.8 billion people that's headed up about 9 billion - now if we do a really GREAT JOB ON NEW VACCINES, healthcare, reproductive health services, we could LOWER that perhaps 10 or 15%.."
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