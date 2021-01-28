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“We haven’t finished yet!!”
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331 views • January 28, 2021
Trump is complimented on the golf course for his service to which he responds “we haven’t finished yet.”
Better days ahead.
Keep praying to the Creator, God the Father for His mercy and restoration and protection!
Better days ahead.
Keep praying to the Creator, God the Father for His mercy and restoration and protection!
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