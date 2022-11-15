More Funky Business At The Ballot Boxes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
As days go by, more & more videos surface of voters trip to the ballot box for the 2022 midterm elections. Many videos, like the one seen here, show machines malfunctioning leaving voters frustrated.
http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q
Buy me a coffee☕ to help keep me online and in your feed. I am working towards a laptop 💻 or 🖥 computer to help me work more efficiently. I do everything by 📱 phone and most of the time without wifi.
Like 👍 Subscibe 📰 Share🗣
I can also be found on
Telegram/Truth Social/Instagram /Patreon/Tiktok