Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
El Salvador's TRUMP WINS!!! | Provisional Results Showed Bukele Winning 83% Support w/ 31% of Ballots Counted + "We Went from Being the Most Dangerous Country In the World
channel image
Thrivetime Show
1641 Subscribers
16 views
Published Yesterday

El Salvador's TRUMP WINS!!! | Provisional Results Showed Bukele Winning 83% Support w/ 31% of Ballots Counted + "We Went from Being the Most Dangerous Country In the World to Being the Most Secure In All of the Western Hemisphere." - President Bukele

El Salvador's Bukele re-elected as president in landslide win - READ - https://reuters.com/world/americas/el-salvador-president-bukele-poised-another-landslide-voters-head-polls-2024-02-04/#:~:text=Provisional%20results%20showed%20Bukele%20winning,in%20El%20Salvador's%20modern%20history.


#NayibBukele

#PresidentBukele

#ElSalvador

Keywords
presidentel salvadorclay clarkthrivetime show

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket