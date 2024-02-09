El Salvador's TRUMP WINS!!! | Provisional Results Showed Bukele Winning 83% Support w/ 31% of Ballots Counted + "We Went from Being the Most Dangerous Country In the World to Being the Most Secure In All of the Western Hemisphere." - President Bukele
El Salvador's Bukele re-elected as president in landslide win - READ - https://reuters.com/world/americas/el-salvador-president-bukele-poised-another-landslide-voters-head-polls-2024-02-04/#:~:text=Provisional%20results%20showed%20Bukele%20winning,in%20El%20Salvador's%20modern%20history.
#NayibBukele
#PresidentBukele
#ElSalvador
