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Event 201 anticipated the truth getting out
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347 views • February 15, 2022
They forecasted leaks of truth within the organizations they were in control of so they tried to censor those voices for as long as they could, at least, until, the poisoned antidote was given to the greater majority of the people. They knew the truth will come out because of the overwhelming evidence which could no longer be denied. Using the mass media to enact censorship as well as omission of information, there was a major attempt to enact censorship laws within our government.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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