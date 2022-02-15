© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Event 201 anticipated the truth getting out
Follow
0
Share
Report
347 views • February 15, 2022
They forecasted leaks of truth within the organizations they were in control of so they tried to censor those voices for as long as they could, at least, until, the poisoned antidote was given to the greater majority of the people. They knew the truth will come out because of the overwhelming evidence which could no longer be denied. Using the mass media to enact censorship as well as omission of information, there was a major attempt to enact censorship laws within our government.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.