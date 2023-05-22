Edward Dowd - Report: 26.6 Million Americans Hurt By COVID Jabs

(May 22, 2023) Edward Dowd breaks down the latest numbers regarding COVID injection injuries, deaths, excess deaths, disabilities, and the economic impact.
The Vaccine Damage Project - Phinance technologies - Humanity Projects:
https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/The%20VDamage%20Project.htm
The Vaccine Damage Project - Human Cost: https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/The%20VDamage%20Project%20-%20Human%20%20Cost.htm
The Vaccine Damage Project - Economic Impact: https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/The%20VDamage%20Project%20-%20Economic%20Impact.htm
The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson: https://banned.video/watch?id=646ba7647060d7865900d50d
