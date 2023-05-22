Create New Account
Edward Dowd - Report: 26.6 Million Americans Hurt By COVID Jabs
(May 22, 2023) Edward Dowd breaks down the latest numbers regarding COVID injection injuries, deaths, excess deaths, disabilities, and the economic impact.


The Vaccine Damage Project - Phinance technologies - Humanity Projects:

https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/The%20VDamage%20Project.htm


The Vaccine Damage Project - Human Cost:  https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/The%20VDamage%20Project%20-%20Human%20%20Cost.htm


The Vaccine Damage Project - Economic Impact:  https://phinancetechnologies.com/HumanityProjects/The%20VDamage%20Project%20-%20Economic%20Impact.htm


The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson:  https://banned.video/watch?id=646ba7647060d7865900d50d

