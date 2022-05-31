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Who is Above the Cabal? | Behind the Final Curtain with David Sorenson
JSlayUSA
JSlayUSA
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177 views • May 31, 2022
Who is really at the top? Above the big banks, the royal families, the bloodline families, the Vatican, and the Klaus Schwab’s of the world??

David Sorenson, the founder of StopGlobalControl.com, gives us a peek behind the curtain – and you may not believe your ears.

David Sorenson is the founder of StopWorldControl.com and Hope for Humanity ministries. David holds a master’s degree in media and communication from the University of Science and Arts in Ghent, Belgium, and works as a journalist to report on critical truths that are censored by mainstream media.

Early during the plandemic, David clearly felt the spirit of deception and control taking over the planet. When he saw that the only permitted response was blind, unthinking obedience to insane rules being imposed on the whole world, he felt called by God to launch the website StopGlobalControl.com.
As a platform where the world’s leading scientists, physicians, journalists, and many other experts who are being silenced by the criminal cartels, can speak freely. David uses his skills and expertise to serve this world, so it can be restored to become something no human has ever dreamed possible. He founded Stop World Control as part of the growing movement worldwide of new media that will liberate humanity instead of enslave them.

Find all the amazing research and documentaries David has compiled right here: StopWorldControl.com

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