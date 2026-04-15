WA Gas Prices EXPOSED, Oregon Fire Victims Betrayed, & Eric Swalwell Resigns

Washington State leaders are blaming global conflict for rising gas prices—but does that explanation really hold up?

In this episode, we break down why Washington continues to rank among the highest gas prices in the nation, including the real impact of the Climate Commitment Act, gas taxes, and state-level regulations. While global tensions like those involving Iran can influence oil markets, Washington’s policies have created a built-in price problem long before any overseas conflict.

We also cover a major legal setback in Oregon, where wildfire victims from the 2020 Labor Day fires are now facing uncertainty after a court overturned a massive verdict against PacifiCorp—putting over $1.2 billion in damages into question.

And in California, Congressman Eric Swalwell announces his resignation following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, raising serious concerns about accountability in government.

Three states. Three stories. One pattern: shifting blame, delayed accountability, and everyday people paying the price.





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