The Superior Advantage of The Founding Fathers

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In Education and in modern publications the Founding Fathers are quoted and studied. When they birth America most were very young men in their late 20's early 30's even. What gave them a superior edge over all others? Their Parents! Their very own Mothers and Fathers.
This was revealed to me by God.
The Founding Fathers parents focus their children's education on the children knowing studying the Word of God. Not Just the Bible but Jesus Christ is the very Word of God.
Because of this education they birth a Nation with God! The fruit of the womb, the fruit of their communion with God. Was the Declaration of Independence and The Constitution.
Sequential laws and legislation afterwards to fulfill the Constitution. Chose a President, chose men for The House of Representatives, and the Senate, The Supreme Court. The Coinage Act 1792, made a foundry for minting their own money.
New ERA has Arisen in 2020, An ERA of Freedom, Liberty, Life, Patriotism, Love for God, Family, Land and country. With that we are creating a new You-tube channel. ***Created By Divine Design*** Life, Liberty, Pursuit of Happiness. Mankind has rights to live free independent lives. To own land, get married and obey God. We The People obey God by farming the land, multiplying and raising children with the knowledge of God our Father, Savior living within us. Making Mankind more than mere animals because their creator lives in them. Our "CREATOR" Speaking, communicating with us all day long. God, Jesus sharing his love, power and authority with us. God's power and authority over ALL the elements of the earth. God in man helping him take good care of the earth.