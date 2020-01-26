Law and Order #506

In this episode your hosts will be discussing the perverted aspect of law and order which includes martial law masquerading as law and order, deep state language, militarization of police departments, military weapons threatening protesters, the arrests of journalists at Standing Rock and much more!#martiallaw #militarizationofpolice #threateningprotestersReferencesPatriot Watch Media, is not here to tell you what you want to hear. They tell you what you need to hear! You will always get the "Purity of Truth" with Patriot Watch Media!Be a part of the show and interact with them live by creating a free account at zoom.us! Once you've created your free account, simply login, click on 'Join a Meeting' and when prompted, type in 664 535 859.If you already have a ZOOM account, simply copy and paste the following link.You can now call in to the show at (234) 252-0059! Each call is limited to 5 minutes.Visit their official website, store and Patreon!Visit their affiliates!**FAIR USE**Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976; allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching scholarship and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Patriot Watch Media has neither monetized this work nor sought any profit from its distribution.