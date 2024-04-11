Create New Account
Successful Hunt by Russian and Syrian Pilots in Badiya
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 18 hours ago

Footage of today's successful hunt by Russian and Syrian pilots in Badiya

Judging by the number of terrorists killed in recent days, there is a feeling that the Americans have decided to unload their payrolls and are now expelling their proxies from Al-Tanf under airstrikes

