X22 REPORT Ep. 2992b - [DS] Is Cracking Under The Pressure, An Informed Public Threatens Those In Power

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2992b - Feb 8, 2023
[DS] Is Cracking Under The Pressure, An Informed Public Threatens Those In Power
The [DS] is cracking under the pressure. As the patriots continually drip the information out the people wake up, Trump is just telling the truth and allowing everything else to fall in place, because an informed public threatens those in power. The Twitter hearing started today and these [DS] people have been put on the spot and they are panicking, more to come, buckle up.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
