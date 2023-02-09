X22 REPORT Ep. 2992b - [DS] Is Cracking Under The Pressure, An Informed Public Threatens Those In Power

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2992b - Feb 8, 2023
[DS] Is Cracking Under The Pressure, An Informed Public Threatens Those In Power
The [DS] is cracking under the pressure. As the patriots continually drip the information out the people wake up, Trump is just telling the truth and allowing everything else to fall in place, because an informed public threatens those in power. The Twitter hearing started today and these [DS] people have been put on the spot and they are panicking, more to come, buckle up.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
http://x22gold.com
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)