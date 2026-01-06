W C DOBBS, Sworn In For The State, 178th To Testify

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
. C. DOBBS, sworn for the State in rebuttal at the Trial of Leo Frank in the Fulton County Superior Court of Atlanta Georgia in August 1913 (Testimony Portion From July 28 - August 21, 1913; Closing Arguments August 21-25, 1913) Motorman Matthews told me two or three days after the murder that Mary Phagan and George Epps got on his car together and left at Marietta and Broad Streets. CROSS EXAMINATION. Sergeant Dobbs is my father.