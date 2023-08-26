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WARNING BINDERS AND LUGOLS IODINE!





When a person learns about ingesting Lugols Iodine, an iodine mineral based supplement that can and will supply the body with enough of this essential mineral to optimize people's health holistically while simultaneously detoxifying the body of many different things.





One thing you need to be aware of is taking binders and Lugols Iodine solutions on the same day, and I have created this video, "WARNING BINDERS AND LUGOLS IODINE!" to educate you fully about this because you need to KNOW!





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