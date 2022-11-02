Will the Dollar Fall?

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
Nov 2, 2022
As Russia raises Nuclear War fears, the U.S. brings forward a plan to update it’s Nukes in Europe. Gravity Bombs will be delivered in December. Biden signed Executive Order 14067 as a step towards the end of cash. Paper Money will soon be worthless, and every Digital Dollar will be a programmable “Token”.
00:00 - U.S. Sending Nuclear Bombs to U.K.
06:30 - Biden planning to “Protect” U.S. from Cash
08:52 - Paper Currency to be Replaced
10:58 - Japan Pushing for Digital ID. Cards
12:37 - Ukraine Battle Plans Exposed
15:41 - Asteroid Spotted as “Planet Killer”
22:12 - Totalitarian Government
24:50 - Joseph’s Kitchen
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