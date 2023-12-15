Supreme Court | January 6th | GAME-CHANGER! Supreme Court ruling could undo 300+ J6 conviction and end Jack Smith's Trump case!

Supreme Court poised to overturn 300+ January 6th cases and end Jack Smith's case against Trump! | House passes resolution to open impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden | Democrats tell bold-faced lies about Hunter Biden's defiance of subpoena as Republicans initiate contempt of Congress charges | China's cyber army is invading critical infrastructure that could cause catastrophic societal collapse if successful | Hollywood is pre-programming Americans for power grid collapse and civil war | Hamas gives conditions for peace talks | Israeli AI program code-named "Gospel" is causing massive civilian casualties | IDF accused of executing babies at point-blank range.