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[VOSTFR] PEDOGATE 2020 Partie 1 Google, Pizzagate, Epstein, Obama Etc..
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264 views • July 24, 2020
#SaveTheChildren
Podesta, Alefantis, Google, Pizzagate, Epstein, Obama etc : découvrez le #Documentaire #Pedogate 2020 dans sa 1ère partie Sous titrées en Français.
Partie 2 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SP2Bcg23mvc
le createur de ce documentaire est Mouthy Buddha.
Voici sa chaine : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKEt1xKVBLuL175dkk8rqLg
Le vidéo étant censurée sur sa chaine Il l'a remise sur Bitchute :
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m4uPgLMVI_g/
FBI Pedophile logos :
https://www.wikileaks.org/w/images/a/a1/FBI-pedophile-symbols-page1.jpg
Quelques nouvelles informations...
Sources données par Mouthy Buddha :
1. https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=James%20Alefantis
2. https://www.famousdc.com/2015/06/16/famous-5-questions-morgan-hungerford-west/
3. https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2019/07/jeffrey-epstein-high-society-contacts.html
4. https://www.designsponge.com/2016/10/a-diy-inspired-rock-roll-home-for-two-washington-dc-creatives.html
5. https://www.designsponge.com/2016/10/a-diy-inspired-rock-roll-home-for-two-washington-dc-creatives.html
6. https://www.freedomwatchusa.org/pdf/jared_complaint_2007.pdf
7. https://law.justia.com/cases/new-york/appellate-division-first-department/2009/2009-05611.html
8.https://www.iicsa.org.uk/publications/investigation/westminster/executive-summary
9. https://wikileaks.org/wiki/FBI_pedophile_symbols
10.https://boycottvoodoodoughnutandpizzaslut.wordpress.com/tag/scott-cummings/
11. https://thingsthatarerectangles.wordpress.com/2010/01/
12. https://www.designsponge.com/2016/10/a-diy-inspired-rock-roll-home-for-two-washington-dc-creatives.html
13. https://makezine.com/2012/12/04/panda-head-magazine-issue-7/
14. http://archive.is/o9nsC
15. https://www.eviemagazine.com/post/the-rise-of-instagram-prostitution/
LES LANCEURS D'ALERTES
1. VERITAS FATEOR
2. wilDBeast101
3. anon1
4. Frank Castle
Les images d'exploitation illégale des enfants sont faciles à trouver
sur le moteur de recherche Bing de Microsoft.
Mais ce qui est encore plus alarmant, c'est que Bing suggère
des mots-clés et des images connexes qui fournissent
aux pédophiles davantage de pornographie enfantine.
https://techcrunch.com/2019/01/10/unsafe-search/
Plus d'info sur imgsrc :
Un gigantesque site pédopornographique se cache à la vue de tous, et de ses propriétaires
https://sijmen.ruwhof.net/weblog/1782-massive-child-porn-site-is-hiding-in-plain-sight-and-the-owners-behind-it
PEDOGATE 2020 PARTIE 2 A SUIVRE
LIEN DE MES SOUS TITRES EN LIGNE : https://textup.fr/467814OR
Me suivre sur les differents réseaux :
http://www.youtube.com/c/Miniver1984
https://twitter.com/Mini__true
https://www.facebook.com/Miniver1984
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jglJkdpA5MlO/
Me soutenir sur Paypal si vous le souhaitez http://urlz.fr/dr03
Ou sur Tipeee https://fr.tipeee.com/reveillez-vous-eteignez-votre-tele/
Podesta, Alefantis, Google, Pizzagate, Epstein, Obama etc : découvrez le #Documentaire #Pedogate 2020 dans sa 1ère partie Sous titrées en Français.
Partie 2 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SP2Bcg23mvc
le createur de ce documentaire est Mouthy Buddha.
Voici sa chaine : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKEt1xKVBLuL175dkk8rqLg
Le vidéo étant censurée sur sa chaine Il l'a remise sur Bitchute :
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m4uPgLMVI_g/
FBI Pedophile logos :
https://www.wikileaks.org/w/images/a/a1/FBI-pedophile-symbols-page1.jpg
Quelques nouvelles informations...
Sources données par Mouthy Buddha :
1. https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=James%20Alefantis
2. https://www.famousdc.com/2015/06/16/famous-5-questions-morgan-hungerford-west/
3. https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2019/07/jeffrey-epstein-high-society-contacts.html
4. https://www.designsponge.com/2016/10/a-diy-inspired-rock-roll-home-for-two-washington-dc-creatives.html
5. https://www.designsponge.com/2016/10/a-diy-inspired-rock-roll-home-for-two-washington-dc-creatives.html
6. https://www.freedomwatchusa.org/pdf/jared_complaint_2007.pdf
7. https://law.justia.com/cases/new-york/appellate-division-first-department/2009/2009-05611.html
8.https://www.iicsa.org.uk/publications/investigation/westminster/executive-summary
9. https://wikileaks.org/wiki/FBI_pedophile_symbols
10.https://boycottvoodoodoughnutandpizzaslut.wordpress.com/tag/scott-cummings/
11. https://thingsthatarerectangles.wordpress.com/2010/01/
12. https://www.designsponge.com/2016/10/a-diy-inspired-rock-roll-home-for-two-washington-dc-creatives.html
13. https://makezine.com/2012/12/04/panda-head-magazine-issue-7/
14. http://archive.is/o9nsC
15. https://www.eviemagazine.com/post/the-rise-of-instagram-prostitution/
LES LANCEURS D'ALERTES
1. VERITAS FATEOR
2. wilDBeast101
3. anon1
4. Frank Castle
Les images d'exploitation illégale des enfants sont faciles à trouver
sur le moteur de recherche Bing de Microsoft.
Mais ce qui est encore plus alarmant, c'est que Bing suggère
des mots-clés et des images connexes qui fournissent
aux pédophiles davantage de pornographie enfantine.
https://techcrunch.com/2019/01/10/unsafe-search/
Plus d'info sur imgsrc :
Un gigantesque site pédopornographique se cache à la vue de tous, et de ses propriétaires
https://sijmen.ruwhof.net/weblog/1782-massive-child-porn-site-is-hiding-in-plain-sight-and-the-owners-behind-it
PEDOGATE 2020 PARTIE 2 A SUIVRE
LIEN DE MES SOUS TITRES EN LIGNE : https://textup.fr/467814OR
Me suivre sur les differents réseaux :
http://www.youtube.com/c/Miniver1984
https://twitter.com/Mini__true
https://www.facebook.com/Miniver1984
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jglJkdpA5MlO/
Me soutenir sur Paypal si vous le souhaitez http://urlz.fr/dr03
Ou sur Tipeee https://fr.tipeee.com/reveillez-vous-eteignez-votre-tele/
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