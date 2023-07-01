Hit by a drone, Russian tank even shelled Ukrainian positions in Maryinka

Unable to be disabled by an attack drone, Russian tank crews from the Southern Military District even shelled positions of Armed Forces of Ukraine in the direction of Maryinka. The Ukrainian kamikaze drone hit head-on on the windshield, but due to dynamic cover, the tank went without problems and left, firing heavily at the Ukrainian fortifications. So far, Russian units have made significant progress in the town of Maryinka, in one of the hottest spots on the entire front.
