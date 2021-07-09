TruNews - 9/7/21*

Sep 7, 2021"MARK OF THE BEAST PASSPORT: BRAIN-INFLAMED GLOBALISTS WANT UNVACCINATED CUTOFF FROM SOCIETY"Courtesy of TruNewsToday on TruNews, Rick and Doc examine how the freedom-loving nation of Australia has become the world’s largest COVID camp, with vaccine passports being required to attend church. Jeff Bezos is investing in ‘biological reprogramming technology’, seeking to extend the lifespan of the global elite, all while depopulating the earth.China may be about to experience their own version of a Lehman Brothers collapse, with the bond sales of firm Evergrande cratering.In the final segment, Rick continues his study in the Parable of the Ten Virgins.Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart. Airdate (9/7/21)🔥SUPPORT TRUNEWS🔥🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgeneTelegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday*mirror