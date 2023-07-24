Create New Account
Todd Coconato Show I Special Guest Rick Renner of Rick Renner Ministries
Todd Coconato Show I Special Guest Rick Renner of Rick Renner Ministries!

Rick and his wife Denise pioneered three churches, a Bible school, and a ministerial association that serves thousands of Russian-speaking pastors throughout the former USSR as well as parts of the Middle East. As Rick began training and mentoring leaders in the early days, Denise also developed a women’s ministry that is today actively involved in changing the lives of women and their families. Specifically, they minister to the needs of orphans, women prisoners, the homeless, and those with drug and alcohol addictions.

https://renner.org/
