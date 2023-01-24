Create New Account
Time to Overhaul the DOJ | Mark Levin
GalacticStorm
Published 17 hours ago |
Despite working for the DOJ in the 1980’s, Mark thinks it’s time for a change. Watch Mark’s monologue as he explains what Republicans in Congress should do, how the FBI is corrupt, and what steps are necessary to completely and constitutionally overhaul the legal and justice system in America. 

