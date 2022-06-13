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Monkeypox | Countdown to Lockdown 2.0? It's Time to PICK A SIDE (Recorded by Clay Clark)
Thrivetime Show
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110 views • June 13, 2022

Watch the Original FULL LENGTH June 1st 2022 World Health Organization Press Conference HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JDNfLoYvPEM


Learn More About Monkeypox Today At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/monkeypox/#scroll-content


Why Was This Document Created by the Nuclear Threat Initiative?

https://www.nti.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/NTI_Paper_BIO-TTX_Final.pdf – See Page 12


Step 1 - Go to - www.ProsecuteNow.com

Step 2 - Go to - www.DavidMartin.World


Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Hyper-Inflation Today with https://bh-pm.com/


Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?

Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda


Read Klaus Schwab's terrifying book / vision for the future of humanity:

https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123/ref=sr_1_2?crid=98EDVXXZLZ46&keywords=the+great+reset&qid=1649867592&sprefix=the+great+reset%2Caps%2C102&sr=8-2


Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation


The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”


Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102

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lockdownclay clarkthrivetime showmonkeypoxpick a side
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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