Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Appeals court will reverse Trump-E. Jean Carroll ruling: Matthew Whitaker | Newsmax
channel image
GalacticStorm
2194 Subscribers
Shop now
208 views
Published Yesterday

Appeals court will reverse Trump-E. Jean Carroll ruling: Matthew Whitaker | Newsline

Newsmax  |  On Monday's "Newsline," former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker sounds off on the E. Jean Carroll defamation ruling against Trump. 

Keywords
indictmentpresident donald j trumpmatthew whitakerwitchhuntny trial

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket