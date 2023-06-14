Whistleblower Claims Advanced Technology In Antarctica Can Cause Earthquakes

Nazi Bell Was Take from Nazi by Asgard , Also Kick Abmiral Byed Ass , Antarctica also Norway & Bermuda is Part of Atlantis at Escape the Earth 1/3 Escape in 4033 B.C the Earth same time as Noah Flood, Atlantis Is Children of Able Son of Adam . Odin Viking Left 473 A.D from Norway Area Earth to Aldebaran Where Planet Asgard was Found In Same Year 65 Light From Earth

