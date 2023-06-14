Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Whistleblower Claims Advanced Technology In Antarctica Can Cause Earthquakes
197 views
channel image
Katy Odin
Published 20 hours ago |

Nazi Bell Was Take from Nazi by Asgard , Also Kick Abmiral Byed Ass , Antarctica also Norway & Bermuda is Part of Atlantis at Escape the Earth 1/3 Escape in 4033 B.C the Earth same time as Noah Flood, Atlantis Is Children of Able Son of Adam . Odin Viking Left 473 A.D from Norway Area Earth to Aldebaran Where Planet Asgard was Found In Same Year 65 Light From Earth

Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputindepopulationantarcticafaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabstew petersnazi bellagardatlantica

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket