Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Impending Revolution, Lies will Trigger Institutional Collapse w/ Christopher James
channel image
What is happening
9250 Subscribers
Shop now
149 views
Published Yesterday

Protect yourself from EMFs, Learn more and buy now at https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/531/

MasterPeace: Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/my-account/uap/?ref=11308&uap_aff_subtab=visits


Christopher James returns to the program to discuss the planned chaos being subjected onto our countries. We discuss how TikTok has become a tool for the younger generation to learn truths not otherwise seen in the media and why this is the real reason they are aiming to ban the platform. He also shares how he has helped others safely to get out of the corporate system. Lastly we discuss why removing heavy metals and toxins from your body is critical for overall health. You can follow Christopher James at https://awarriorcalls.com/


Join my newsletter at https://SarahWestall.com

Join my Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com



Keywords
newsrevolutionincome taxcanadabanpropertysarah westalltiktokproperty taxwarrior callsmasterpeacechristopher james tespas

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket