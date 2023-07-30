Dr. Jane Ruby | Dr. William Makis | Vaccine Turbo Cancers & Spike Protein

Link ⬇️
https://rumble.com/v324vxs-dr.-william-makis-vaccine-turbo-cancers-and-spike-protein-detox-scrutiny.html
Dr. William Makis reports increased deaths & cancers among vaccinated.
Data revealed 53% excess mortality among Canadian doctors in 2022 over 2019.
Lipid nanoparticles & mRNA were failed technologies in covid injections.
Makis believes foreknowledge of adverse effects & malice of intent.
The injections damage the immune system & inhibit DNA repair & tumor suppressor.
Massive contamination in vials.
Turbo cancers are occurring that don’t respond like other cancers.
There’s no way yet to reverse the damage.
Makis claims Nattokinase can break down spike protein.
Twitter: @makisMD
Substack: Makismd.substack.com
Detox Scrutiny
Increase in Deaths 2022
Turbo cancer vaccine
Booster side effects
Canada doctors dying suddenly
Lipid nanoparticles dangers
mRNA dangers
SV40 in Pfizer vaccine
Spike protein detox Nattokinase spike protein
Published by Dr. Jane Ruby on Rumble
July 25 | 2023.
* I do apologize, video editor says file is to big.
