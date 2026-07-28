THE CHARLIE KIRK SECURITY TEAM REMINDS ME OF THE LAPD DURING THE ASSASSINATION OF RFK❗

Studied many crime scenes; the first thing this reminded VfB of is the assassination of Robert Francis Kennedy at the Ambassador Hotel - for some reason, they were much more concerned with photographer Jamie Scott Enyart than in the purported perpetrator, Sirhan Bishara Sirhan [it took Rosey Grier, Rafer Johnson and other Olympic athletes to restrain what is contended to being a hypnotized Manchurian candidate]; if you'll recall, the tie next to RFK in the inset pic belongs to Thane Eugene Cesar, who was to the rear and the right of RFK when shots rang out





https://spartacus-educational.com/JFKenyartS.htm





The security guys killed Charlie Kirk; in this video, we can see how they get rid of the evidence of the crime.





None of them covered for another shot or looked for the shooter because they blew Charlie up with a bomb in his mic.





Source: https://x.com/irlandarra2019/status/2081580252132680016





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/axkrj3 [thanks to https://www.latimes.com/projects/la-na-robert-f-kennedy/ 🖲]