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"Part 1" - UNBELIEF, PRIDE & THE CHEAP PROMISES OF FALLEN ANGELS
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710 views • December 26, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Unbelief means not believing the word of the Lord when it comes. Usually it is the work of satan that blocks Christians from hearing the truth, but in our times it is more the sin of PRIDE that causes it. Let us not miss out on the truths of Jesus Christ in these end times, due to an evil heart of unbelief. Pride destroys the spiritual ear; we can't hear God when walk in pride when God is speaking to us. What the fallen angels and other beings will offer mankind is DECEPTIVE, SHORT-LIVED and DANGEROUS, yet it will strongly appeal to all those walking in pride and unbelief. Hear the warnings of Yah.
PLEASE READ THESE MESSAGES ON TMV TO UNDERSTAND THESE THINGS:
RETURN OF THE GIANTS:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/06/02/return-of-the-giants-may-11-2020/
RETURN OF THE GIANTS, PT 2:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/06/04/return-of-the-giants-pt-2-june-3-2020/
THE FALLEN ONES RETURN:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/06/12/the-fallen-ones-return-may-29-2020/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
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OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
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OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Unbelief means not believing the word of the Lord when it comes. Usually it is the work of satan that blocks Christians from hearing the truth, but in our times it is more the sin of PRIDE that causes it. Let us not miss out on the truths of Jesus Christ in these end times, due to an evil heart of unbelief. Pride destroys the spiritual ear; we can't hear God when walk in pride when God is speaking to us. What the fallen angels and other beings will offer mankind is DECEPTIVE, SHORT-LIVED and DANGEROUS, yet it will strongly appeal to all those walking in pride and unbelief. Hear the warnings of Yah.
PLEASE READ THESE MESSAGES ON TMV TO UNDERSTAND THESE THINGS:
RETURN OF THE GIANTS:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/06/02/return-of-the-giants-may-11-2020/
RETURN OF THE GIANTS, PT 2:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/06/04/return-of-the-giants-pt-2-june-3-2020/
THE FALLEN ONES RETURN:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/06/12/the-fallen-ones-return-may-29-2020/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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