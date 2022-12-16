These Are the Two Best Options To Treat Gray Water

Let's talk about some options on how to treat grey water:
👇
In this video, Analecto Rizzo, a civil engineer whose work focuses on sustainable water management as well as nature-based solutions for wastewater treatment, and more, talks about sustainable solutions for treating gray water. 💧
According to Analecto, green water (water that’s held in soil and is available to plants) can be a GREAT solution for treating gray water. 💦
Check out the website in my profile to learn more about sustainable water treatment solutions and more.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.