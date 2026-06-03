COSMIC CREATION: THE BIRTH OF ORDER FROM CHAOS

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Verse 1: From the pregnant void of infinite night Where potential sleeps in formless lightThe first divine exhale begins to flow As sacred patterns start to growPre-Chorus: The eternal moment splits in two As chaos dances, forming something newChorus: From the void, creation speaks The cosmic word that reality seeks Sacredgeometry crystallizing As the universe is realizing The birth of order from the deepunknown Where consciousness makes itself knownVerse 2: Primordial waters stirred to life By breath that ends the timeless strife The One becomes the many now As cosmic law begins to showPre-Chorus: The eternal moment splits in two As chaos dances, forming something newChorus: From the void, creation speaks The cosmic word that reality seeks Sacredgeometry crystallizing As the universe is realizing The birth of order from the deepunknown Where consciousness makes itself knownBridge: The serpent of time uncoils its might As the cosmic egg cracks open to light Theunmanifest becomes manifest As above, so below, the ancient testFinal Chorus: From the void, creation speaks The cosmic word
that reality seeks Sacredgeometry crystallizing As the universe is realizing The birth of order from the deepunknown Where consciousness makes itself known