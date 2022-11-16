Bounty On Xi Jinping Appeared On The Dark Web, $20 Million For Shooting Down His Aircraft

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https://gnews.org/articles/521389
Summary：In his Grand Live Broadcast on November 13, Miles Guo mentioned that the recent visit of Xi Jinping coincided with a number of bounties on the dark web. It is reported that this is the first time ever that bounties targeting Xi have appeared on the dark web.