Bounty On Xi Jinping Appeared On The Dark Web, $20 Million For Shooting Down His Aircraft

https://gnews.org/articles/521389
Summary：In his Grand Live Broadcast on November 13, Miles Guo mentioned that the recent visit of Xi Jinping coincided with a number of bounties on the dark web. It is reported that this is the first time ever that bounties targeting Xi have appeared on the dark web.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.