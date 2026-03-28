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Pre-Vapor Canopy Madness World
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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Things do not make sense in politics, in the news, in military operations, in social engineering trends because we view these events through the lens of the present world. But a very different world is soon coming and a knowledge of this world begins to make sense of the madness of today.


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