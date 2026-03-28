Pre-Vapor Canopy Madness World

Things do not make sense in politics, in the news, in military operations, in social engineering trends because we view these events through the lens of the present world. But a very different world is soon coming and a knowledge of this world begins to make sense of the madness of today.





Jason's Books

https://archaixstore.com/collections/jasons-books





Archaix Underground - copy and paste into an internet browser to subscribe($5.52 /month) and set up your account, and then download the app if you want to use it. https://archaix-underground.circle.so/checkout/archaix-underground-membership





Archaix website- https://archaix.com/





CHRONICON: downloadable Chronicon, 1055 pages of world history and future now with about 380 charts. Link- https://jasonbreshears.podia.com/checkout/cart





Archaix for KIDS- 1048 pages of Nursery Rhymes & Children’s Tales [14 Collections from Old Books] ready. $9.66. https://jasonbreshears.podia.com/checkout/cart





Archaix Store- https://archaixstore.com t-shirts, mugs, stickers, drives, books





Archaix Books- https://archaix.com/books all authored by Jason





Archaix Chart downloads- https://archaix.com/charts





ACADEMY- https://archaix.com/academy





Archaix Resources- https://archaix.com/resources





Archaix X (Twitter) https://x.com/archaix138





MAIL Archaix/ Jason at: PO Box 493 Willis, TX 77378





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