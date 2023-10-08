Create New Account
FDA HEAD GOES ANTI-VAX
channel image
High Hopes
2832 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
97 views
Published a day ago

Del Bigtree at the HighWire


Oct 6, 2023


Once labeled a dangerous ‘anti-vax’ technique, head of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, Dr. Peter Marks is now stating he would space out vaccines to avoid mounting adverse reactions.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3nfvsa-fda-head-goes-anti-vax.html

Keywords
fdavaccinedel bigtreehighwireheadanti-vaxbiologicsadverse reactionsdr peter marks

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket