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Live at 5 with Steffen Rowe 10/14/2021
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50 views • October 15, 2021
Today on the news we delve into the paradox of the Deep State, as the vaccinated are rewarded while small businesses, economies and livelihoods are decimated, to the pushback from Southwest Airlines in the face of Biden's tyrannical mandates.
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