UNA MUJER CABALGA LA BESTIA: La traición contra la Reforma

Entre los evangélicos de hoy cada vez se acepta y fomenta más una opinión benigna acerca del romanismo, la que contradice las convicciones que los protestantes han sostenido por más de 400 años. La Reforma —si aún la recuerdan— se define como la separación innecesaria de una iglesia que era bíblica y evangélica. Las declaraciones de varios evangélicos contemporáneos contradicen la fe y las convicciones de millones de mártires, quienes prefirieron morir antes que aceptar la transubstanciación, el purgatorio, las indulgencias, la adoración de santos, y el resto del evangelio falso y perjudicial de Roma, basado en ritos y obras. Si el catolicismo apoya sólidamente “las grandes doctrinas fundamentales del cristianismo”, entonces, ¿por qué fue necesaria la Reforma?
