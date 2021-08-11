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NY Gov Andrew Cuomo Resigns, MASSIVE Infrastructure Bill Passed Into Law Stew Peters
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81 views • August 11, 2021
The massive 2700 page document has little to do with infrastructure, but will allow men to compete in women's sports and for you to be tracked by your vehicle.
The world's creepiest governor in modern times has stepped down, causing suspicion among red pill Patriots.
https://rumble.com/vkyjm6-breaking-ny-gov-andrew-cuomo-resigns-massive-infrastructure-bill-passed-int.html
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DeAnnaLorraine.com
The world's creepiest governor in modern times has stepped down, causing suspicion among red pill Patriots.
https://rumble.com/vkyjm6-breaking-ny-gov-andrew-cuomo-resigns-massive-infrastructure-bill-passed-int.html
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DeAnnaLorraine.com
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