What is this "First Love"?
Derrall explores some of the clues from scripture to better appreciate this rebuke of the church of Ephesus from Christ Jesus himself.
"Nevertheless I have [somewhat] against thee, because thou hast left thy first love." [Revelation 2:4 KJV]
