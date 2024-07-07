This is how the government wants to control us..!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
They want to digitize us into controlling us! That's what Chat GPT is all about.. The government wants to get us used to AI as a means for it to be socially acceptable so its the new "it" thing so we don't pay attention to how it monitors out workload and the questions we ask it and soo on...