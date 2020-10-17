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John de Nugent - Glory to Mary Phagan 2 - Hang the pedophiles
Leo Frank Case
Leo Frank Case
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5 views • October 17, 2020
Glory to Mary Phagan and the white men who avenged her
http://www.the-savoisien.com/blog/index.php?post/John-de-Nugent-Glory-to-Mary-Phagan

John de Nugent (w/German subtitles) 1st analyzes, with some Yiddish-accented humor, the 1913-15 Mary Phagan-Leo Frank case in Atlanta, Georgia & 2nd, a huge VIP pedophile case today involving Bill Clinton;

He asserts that the US and Britain today are in reality "pedophil-ocracies" where no justice for women and children raped by VIPs can be obtained; he advocates that common-law grand juries convene to indict, arrest, try, convict, sentence and actually execute VIP pedophiles by hanging (or use them for drug testing/medical experiments).
The pedophilocracy concept is THE VECTOR OF VICTORY.

No one can debate 1) molesters are mega-evil and 2) the government protects the top swine.... WORST OF ALL; our TOP POLITICIANS ARE C-O-M-P-L-E-T-E-L-Y CONTROLLED BY PEDOPHILE BLACKMAIL.

(I wish to credit the AH clip in the second half to a great videographer named "Rassisten" who often does videos under the video name "FuehrerFunBus." ;-) )
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phagannugentleofrank
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