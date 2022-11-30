Americans Alone

Loneliness: The Silent American Pandemic
* More people should be talking about this.
* Explosion of social media has stunted society.
* Leaders used ’rona to worsen America’s isolation issue.
* We are creating a depressed, anxious next generation.
* Lack of social interaction can breed violence.
* Libs want to hasten this unraveling.
* Corporate America prefers kids to be zombies, not well-adjusted.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 29 November 2022
