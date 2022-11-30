Create New Account
Americans Alone
Son of the Republic
Published 12 hours ago |

Loneliness: The Silent American Pandemic

* More people should be talking about this.

* Explosion of social media has stunted society.

* Leaders used ’rona to worsen America’s isolation issue.

* We are creating a depressed, anxious next generation.

* Lack of social interaction can breed violence.

* Libs want to hasten this unraveling.

* Corporate America prefers kids to be zombies, not well-adjusted.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


The Ingraham Angle | 29 November 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6316334112112

Keywords
social mediadepressionlaura ingrahamliberalismfascismprogressivismisolationlonelinessanxietyleftismradicalismzombiecivil societycorporatismsocial interactioncoronaviruscovidplandemicneo-liberalcatfishing

