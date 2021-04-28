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LOCKDOWN EMPERORS HAVE NO CLOTHES, NO SCIENCE
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0 view • April 28, 2021
Canadian lawyer representing the jailed pastor taunts the govt asking for a delay since they can’t produce the science, nor the experts to defend lockdowns — AFTER 14 MONTHS!
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at thedavidknightshow.com
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at thedavidknightshow.com
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