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Does the Deep State OWN US? - Edwin Vieira, JD PhD
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191 views • December 17, 2021
Edwin Vieira, Jr., holds four degrees from Harvard: A.B. (Harvard College), A.M. and Ph.D. (Harvard Graduate School of Arts and Sciences), and J.D. (Harvard Law School). For more than thirty years he has practiced law, with emphasis on constitutional issues.
Boy he breaks down the situation we are in….
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ITLgoRBeE44&;t=1727s
Boy he breaks down the situation we are in….
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ITLgoRBeE44&;t=1727s
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