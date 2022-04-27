Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 19:45, April 26, 2022 - English, Full Text

Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



During the day, high-precision air-based missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces hit 32 military assets of Ukraine.



▫️Among them: 20 areas of manpower and Ukrainian military equipment concentration, 4 missile and artillery weapons depots near Slavyansk and Druzhkovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the command and control post of the 105th Territorial Defence Battalion, and 2 artillery batteries.



Operational-tactical and army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces hit 33 Ukrainian military facilities.



▫️Among them: 23 areas of enemy's manpower and military equipment concentration.



▫️Up to 200 nationalists, as well as more than 40 armoured vehicles, artillery mounts and cars, were destroyed.



▫️1 Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system near Slavyansk and 3 ammunition and fuel depots near Volnoe Pole and Chervonnoe were also destroyed.



Missile troops and artillery carried out 100 firing missions during the day.



▫️5 command posts Ukrainian troops, 81 areas of enemy's manpower and military equipment concentration, and 8 artillery batteries were hit.



▫️2 multiple rocket launchers near Berezovka and 1 Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system near Komar were destroyed.



Russian air defence means shot down 6 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Brazhkovka, Kolesnikovka, Komissarovka, Kozinka, Lozovaya and Lenina.



In total, 141 aircraft and 110 helicopters, 589 unmanned aerial vehicles, 272 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,588 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 292 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,124 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,403 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.