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Does Horny Governor Andrew Cuomo's Nipple Rings Give His Libido Too Much Testosterone When He is Around Pretty Young Ladies?
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20 views • March 04, 2021
Last year during Governor Andrew Cuomo's daily press conference he was proudly displaying his nipple hardware while wearing a white golf shirt. The New York Post cracked on their front page cover if Cuomo's nipples were taking people's minds off the Coronavirus outbreak. Now that we are witnessing several ladies coming forward and accusing the old pervert governor with sexual harassment the new question should be: Does Cuomo's nipple rings give his libido too much estrogen when he is around pretty ladies?
Related video:
Gov. Andrew Cuomo: 'I’m not going to resign'
ABC News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7H43g62Nrc8
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Related video:
Gov. Andrew Cuomo: 'I’m not going to resign'
ABC News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7H43g62Nrc8
Global Agenda on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @lbry.tv
https://lbry.tv/@GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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