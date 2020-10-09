© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL SHOW: President Trump Declares Coronavirus Cure; Announces Historic Rally For Friday
Follow
0
Share
Report
22 views • October 09, 2020
Major breaking news on a very important and powerful War Room transmission. The Democrats latest plan to remove the President using the 25th amendment was announced by Nancy Pelosi today. Owen Shroyer breaks down the story behind the story. President Trump making major claims, Obama and Hillary committed Treason, along with Biden, we have a cure for COVID, and that he will be hosting the Rush Limbaugh show tomorrow as well, all on the heels of the Nobel Peace Prize announcement, which Trump has been nominated for. We are joined by great guests Demani Felder, Leo Zagami and Jay Dyer. Demani comments on last night’s Vice Presidential Debate, Leo Zagami on the cult symbolism of Pelosi, and Jay Dyer on the UN plan to take over the U.S.A. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.