Allegedly the First Abrams Hit - It may be the same Abrams on this video, tracked by a Russian reconnaissance drone before it was hit - Only Image After for now.

Russian actor Ivan Okhlobystin, who had previously promised a prize of 10 million rubles for every Abrams hit, said that the fighters will soon get their reward.

Adding more about this:

When it comes to the Abrams situation today, everyone is making a huge deal out of it on both sides, but don't forget the words of wisdom from the Russian general staff.

Every tank burns the same.

Every tank dies the same.

It makes no difference to mines and Lancet drones. Every tank ever built has the same weaknesses and strengths. The armor is thick at the front and thin everywhere else, and so for an anti-tank team the same tactics work regardless of the tank you're facing.

NATO has spent decades slaughtering untrained, poorly armed farmers, so they think their tanks are magical and invincible. The problem is, the Russian Army are not farmers, they know what they're doing and they have anti-tank mines. When you have those, every tank burns the same.

