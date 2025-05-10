For the first time in 11 years, a passenger train arrived at Donetsk station

▪️The train was moving along the Debaltsevo-Donetsk route. (Donbass)

➖"In 2014, despite shelling and artillery (from Ukrainians), our employees continued to send trains, evacuate passengers, and escort them to a bomb shelter. After that, due to the high risk of shelling of infrastructure and rolling stock, a decision was made to temporarily suspend traffic to Donetsk station. For almost 12 years, nothing left our station. For the first time, they launched a service. At first, suburban, but we hope that long-distance trains will also start running in the near future," said Valeria Benzik, head of the station.

- RVvoenkor

Winners get trains, Ukrainians get lead rain.

Adding:

⚡️The US embassy in Kiev has issued an air raid security alert in these hours, and the airspace above Kapustin Yar (the reported launch site of the Oreshnik missile on 21/12/2024) has officially been closed to traffic, from 12/05 06:00 AM UTC to 13/05 04:00 AM UTC. We will keep you posted if anything happens in the coming hours.

More about this, a Missile Test as announced in advance by Russia:

:Russia to Close Airspace Over Kapustin Yar Missile Test Site — Monitoring Channels

Russia will close the skies over the Kapustin Yar test range, used for launching “Oreshnik”-type missiles, according to monitoring channels citing a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) of the QRTCA type (temporary airspace restriction due to dangerous activity) issued by the Rostov FIR (Flight Information Region).

From 06:00 UTC on May 12 to 04:00 UTC on May 13, airspace over parts of the Volgograd and Saratov regions—including the Kapustin Yar area—will be temporarily restricted. The closure applies from ground level to unlimited altitude, typical for ballistic missile tests.

(Earlier, the U.S. Embassy in Kiev warned of a potential large-scale air attack in the coming days.)



