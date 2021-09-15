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Thegatewaypundit: SICK. Little 12-Year-Old Girl Says Joe Biden Had His Hand Around Her Waist [14.09.2021]
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151 views • September 15, 2021
- When He Took a Photo with Trump Kids on 9/11 — And Photos Show He Did! (VIDEO)
Sure enough. The perp can’t help it.
On 9-11 Joe Biden took a photo was taken at a 9/11 memorial ceremony on Saturday in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The photo went viral when people noticed the kids in the Shanksville photo were wearing Trump hats.
Last night the children went on with Greg Kelly. The little girl who was standing next to Joe Biden told Kelly that Joe Biden had his hand around her waist.
Kids from viral Biden photo join Greg Kelly on Newsmax
139,565 views Sep 14, 2021
Newsmax TV
1.98M subscribers
https://youtu.be/ZUFI_2g0Lgw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx6h-dWzJ5NpAlja1YsApdg
The Pennsylvania kids who rocked Trump gear for a photo op with President Biden join Greg Kelly to discuss their viral moment. - via Greg Kelly Reports, weekdays at 7PM ET on Newsmax
Published September 14, 2021 at 3:18pm
701 Comments
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/sick-little-12-year-old-girl-says-joe-biden-hand-around-waist-took-photo-trump-kids-9-11-video/
Sure enough. The perp can’t help it.
On 9-11 Joe Biden took a photo was taken at a 9/11 memorial ceremony on Saturday in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The photo went viral when people noticed the kids in the Shanksville photo were wearing Trump hats.
Last night the children went on with Greg Kelly. The little girl who was standing next to Joe Biden told Kelly that Joe Biden had his hand around her waist.
Kids from viral Biden photo join Greg Kelly on Newsmax
139,565 views Sep 14, 2021
Newsmax TV
1.98M subscribers
https://youtu.be/ZUFI_2g0Lgw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx6h-dWzJ5NpAlja1YsApdg
The Pennsylvania kids who rocked Trump gear for a photo op with President Biden join Greg Kelly to discuss their viral moment. - via Greg Kelly Reports, weekdays at 7PM ET on Newsmax
Published September 14, 2021 at 3:18pm
701 Comments
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/sick-little-12-year-old-girl-says-joe-biden-hand-around-waist-took-photo-trump-kids-9-11-video/
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