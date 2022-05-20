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Maria Bartiromo: "You can't possibly believe that this whole thing started from Michael Sussmann. The FBI wanted to take down Trump."
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80 views • May 20, 2022
Maria Bartiromo: "You can't possibly believe that this whole thing started from Michael Sussmann. The FBI wanted to take down Trump."
Maria and Guy Reschenthaler discuss the Durham-Sussmann trial.
Maria and Guy Reschenthaler discuss the Durham-Sussmann trial.
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