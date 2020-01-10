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'Flying Home' - music by Xander
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8 views • January 10, 2020
This started out as a possible theme tune for a local marketing guru's videos, but then my imagination took flight (no pun intended) and it became a piece in its own right. I fleshed it out a bit, extended it and replaced the virtual instruments with either hardware synths or virtual instruments processed through my analogue synths. The various instruments I used are listed at the end, as are the free stock footage credits.
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